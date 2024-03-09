Saskatchewan keeps Brier hopes alive with win over Northwest Territories
Team Saskatchewan still has a shot at the Brier championship after a dominant 7-0 win over The Northwest Territories on Friday night.
The win comes after Saskatchewan lost earlier in the day to Team Alberta-Bottcher’s rink, forcing them into a win or go home situation.
“It’s important to separate the result from the performance right? Yes, we won seven nothing but there’s still things to tighten up on the ice. And we gave Jamie (Koe) opportunities to be honest and fortunately he didn’t convert,” said skip Mike McEwen after the game.
In the first end, Saskatchewan began with hammer but only landed one stone after McEwen was not able to push Northwest Territories’ rock out enough. That made it 1-0 for Saskatchewan.
Saskatchewan stole a single point in back to back ends and it was 3-0 after three.
They continued this trend and stole two more in the fourth and fifth ends to take a 5-0 lead.
After a blank sixth end, Saskatchewan continued to dominate by stealing one more in the seventh. It was now 6-0 heading into the eighth. Koe conceded after missing his draw in the eighth and Saskatchewan finished with the 7-0 victory.
Saskatchewan will now play Team Manitoba-Dunstone’s rink Saturday afternoon.
“We’ve got a big game against his team and I’m really excited that we’re playing tomorrow,” shared McEwen.
“We’re happy to still be alive and we’re good enough to win this thing. This team really believes that we can,” shared Dunstone after his win over Manitoba-Carruthers.
McEwen was also asked about making the final four in the tournament and the atmosphere of keeping their Brier hopes alive in front of the home crowd.
“I mean, that’s step two I guess. The three step program. The building really filled up tonight and that’s all you can ask for as an athlete. That doesn’t get any better,” he stated.
McEwen’s performance at the Brier has also earned him a first team all-star.
“It’s not something I checked at all. It’s kind of cool. Something I’ve never done and I think the best I’ve ever had is second team. It’s an award I’ll take but we want the big one,” said McEwen.
Saturday’s draw against Dunstone is at 1:00 p.m.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Irish prime minister concedes defeat in vote over constitutional amendments about family and women
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar conceded defeat Saturday as two constitutional amendments he supported that would have broadened the definition of family and removed language about a woman's role in the home were headed toward rejection,
B.C. coroner renews probe into teen's death as mother calls Victoria police investigation 'inadequate'
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her
As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
Menstruation cycle tracking app breached users' privacy, B.C. class-action lawsuit alleges
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge says a class-action lawsuit can move forward over alleged privacy breaches against a company that made an app to track users' menstrual and fertility cycles.
Mob of hopping kangaroos invade Australian golf course
You’re having fun playing golf and then a mob of kangaroos suddenly interrupts your round. Golfer Stephen Roche must have thought he’d gone hopping mad when he saw the stream of ‘roos approaching him.
Alcohol excise tax capped at two per cent for two more years, Freeland announces
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government will cap the annual alcohol excise tax increase on beer, spirits and wine at two per cent for an additional two years.
Nearly 75,000 Canadians sign petition calling on federal government to end daylight saving time
With daylight saving time taking place on Sunday, a petition calling on the federal government to permanently end the practice has nearly 75,000 signatures.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.