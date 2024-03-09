Saskatchewan keeps Brier hopes alive with win over Northwest Territories

Team Saskatchewan still has a shot at the Brier championship after a dominant 7-0 win over The Northwest Territories on Friday night.

The win comes after Saskatchewan lost earlier in the day to Team Alberta-Bottcher’s rink, forcing them into a win or go home situation.

“It’s important to separate the result from the performance right? Yes, we won seven nothing but there’s still things to tighten up on the ice. And we gave Jamie (Koe) opportunities to be honest and fortunately he didn’t convert,” said skip Mike McEwen after the game.

In the first end, Saskatchewan began with hammer but only landed one stone after McEwen was not able to push Northwest Territories’ rock out enough. That made it 1-0 for Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan stole a single point in back to back ends and it was 3-0 after three.

They continued this trend and stole two more in the fourth and fifth ends to take a 5-0 lead.

After a blank sixth end, Saskatchewan continued to dominate by stealing one more in the seventh. It was now 6-0 heading into the eighth. Koe conceded after missing his draw in the eighth and Saskatchewan finished with the 7-0 victory.

Saskatchewan will now play Team Manitoba-Dunstone’s rink Saturday afternoon.

“We’ve got a big game against his team and I’m really excited that we’re playing tomorrow,” shared McEwen.

“We’re happy to still be alive and we’re good enough to win this thing. This team really believes that we can,” shared Dunstone after his win over Manitoba-Carruthers.

McEwen was also asked about making the final four in the tournament and the atmosphere of keeping their Brier hopes alive in front of the home crowd.

“I mean, that’s step two I guess. The three step program. The building really filled up tonight and that’s all you can ask for as an athlete. That doesn’t get any better,” he stated.

McEwen’s performance at the Brier has also earned him a first team all-star.

“It’s not something I checked at all. It’s kind of cool. Something I’ve never done and I think the best I’ve ever had is second team. It’s an award I’ll take but we want the big one,” said McEwen.

Saturday’s draw against Dunstone is at 1:00 p.m.