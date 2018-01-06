The Saskatchewan NDP party leadership race debate resumed in Moose Jaw on Saturday.

NDP candidates Ryan Meili and Trent Wotherspoon squared off in their first debate of 2018, as the party is gearing up to elect its new leader in March 2018. Both Wotherspoon and Meili have hit the campaign trail running, and are looking to deliver change to the province.

Both candidates continue to agree on a number of topics, including calling for a judicial inquiry and forensic audit into the Global Transportation Hub, and better funding for indigenous education on reserves.

"The feds should step up, but if they're not going to, we have to because that's an expense for us. And Mr. Wall has liked picking fights with the Prime Minister. If there's any fight we should be picking with the federal government it’s this one, that's what's costing us our future,” NDP candidate Ryan Meili said.

"A key part when we're talking about injustice on this front, is the injustice that none of us should tolerate when it comes to the abhorrent underfunding of indigenous education on reserve, or education on reserve...it makes no sense at all,” NDP candidate Trent Wotherspoon said.

As for what sets them apart, Wotherspoon noted his experience and time as an MLA. He also pointed to the support he has as from caucus.

"I’ve got 10-years of experience as an MLA. I was an educator before that. I’ve built teams everywhere that I’ve been. I have the support of an incredible group of caucus colleagues and those who have served before. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and do the work,” Wotherspoon said.

For Meili, he believes his time as a medical professional and background in business will help bring a new vision for the party.

"I think the difference is one of experience. I’m coming from the world of health and from the world of running a few different organizations into politics, bringing a bit of a new set of eyes. We've been taking, as new democrats, a pretty consistent approach, A fairly play it safe approach. And I think it's time for us to be a bit bolder, a bit more creative in our ideas,” Meili said.

This is the third time Meili is running for the party leadership. Wotherspoon took over as the party’s interim leader after the NDP lost last year's provincial election. Wotherspoon stepped down as interim lead in June 2017, to make a run at the permanent position.

Candidates have until January 12, 2018, to enter the race with Wotherspoon and Meili. Potential voters have until January 19, 2018, to buy a membership in order to be eligible to vote.

With files from Jessica Smith.