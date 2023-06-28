Saskatchewan records largest annual population jump since 1914: StatCan

Statistics Canada has released new figures showing Saskatchewan has seen its largest yearly population growth in more than a century.

The StatCan numbers show that from the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023, the province's population grew by 33,101 people, the most since 1914.

As of the first quarter, there were 1,221,439 Saskatchewan residents.

The province credits immigration with the growth, saying it plays a vital role in supporting Saskatchewan's growing economy and labour demands.