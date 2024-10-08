Regina man charged after barricading himself inside basement suite and setting fire to entryways: police

A 35-year-old Regina man is facing multiple charges after police say he barricaded himself inside a basement suite and set fire to entryways.

According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to the 1500 block of Montague Street around 4:15 Monday afternoon to locate and arrest a person wanted on a warrant.

Regina police said they attempted to contact a man in a basement suite who refused to let officers inside and made an improvised barricade at the door before telling officers he was going to light the place on fire. Officers also received information suggesting the man was in possession of weapons.

“After an extended period of negotiation attempts, police request for Crisis Negotiation Team was approved, with Regina Fire and Protective Service and EMS on standby. Police set up a perimeter while traffic in the area was shut down and the public was notified,” the release said.

During further negotiations, police say the man poured gasoline and set fire to entryways of the building. Police said Regina Fire immediately put out the fires and the SWAT team was called as the man continued to damage the building.

Police said the man exited the building shortly before 11 p.m. and was arrested on the outstanding warrant and also charged with arson with disregard for human life, possessing incendiary material and mischief for destruction of property.

The man will make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Regina, police said.