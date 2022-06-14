Saskatchewan's largest wind turbine facility officially opens in Assiniboia

Assiniboia, Sask. -

Saskatchewan’s largest wind turbine facility marked its grand opening in Assiniboia on Tuesday.

The Golden South Wind Energy Facility, made up of 50 turbines, will provide up to 200 megawatts of emissions-free power to SaskPower’s grid, which is enough energy to power 100,000 homes.

Planning for the project began in 2009 with construction starting in the fall of 2019. Operations began in March 2022.

The turbines are connected by 75 kilometres of buried cable and are located roughly 900 metres apart.

SaskPower has entered a 25-year contract with Pontentia Renewables to purchase the power generated by the turbines.

SaskPower has set a target for 2030 to reduce emissions by 50 per cent of 2005 levels. Its goal is to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

According to SaskPower, one more wind facility and three solar plants are planned for the near future, including what will be the province’s largest solar facility located near Estevan.

The turbines can last up to 30 years, according to Potentia. At the end of their life span, the towers will be decommissioned and recycled.

Assiniboia is approximately 175 km southwest of Regina.

