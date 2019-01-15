

The Canadian Press





SASKATOON - Saskatchewan's Opposition NDP wants the government to investigate any risk that may be posed by the relationship between Chinese firm Huawei Technologies and the province's main telecom provider.

Leader Ryan Meili says allegations against Huawei of espionage and security threats may require Crown-owned SaskTel to cut its contract with the company.

Meili has written a letter to Premier Scott Moe calling for an immediate moratorium on any further deals between SaskTel and Huawei.

The NDP says SaskTel ratepayers have provided Huawei with $181 million for services since 2010.

It adds there's a joint agreement with the University of Regina to provide improved mobile phone services to the post-secondary institution.

The Saskatchewan government hasn't immediately responded to a request for comment.