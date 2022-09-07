Saskatchewan stabbing alerts suggest RCMP learning from past mistakes: Experts
The RCMP's use of emergency alerts and public updates during their hunt for a stabbing suspect in Saskatchewan has prompted positive reviews from law enforcement experts, who see the moves as a sign the police force is learning from past mistakes.
Residents of the James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding communities were woken early Sunday to a dangerous persons alert that the Mounties say was issued 92 minutes after they started receiving calls about multiple stabbings in the area.
The Mounties soon after released the names and photos of two suspects, one of whom has since been found dead, and have issued several more alerts in Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba as the hunt for the other suspect, Myles Sanderson, continues.
While experts say the RCMP's communication efforts have not been perfect, the use of emergency alerts and public updates during the search for Sanderson has stood in sharp contrast to past manhunts.
That includes what many see as the Mounties' failure in Nova Scotia in 2020, when the force was slow to warn the public and release information during a 13-hour shooting rampage that left 23 people dead, including the gunman.
"The Saskatchewan RCMP have done a much more thorough and effective job than was the case in (Nova Scotia), where the main communication was by Twitter and late in the day," said Wayne MacKay, professor emeritus of law at Dalhousie University.
RCMP officers told a public inquiry earlier this year that they worried issuing an alert during the 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia would have caused a "frantic panic" among the public and put officers in danger.
But experts on emergency alert systems have disputed such assertions, while family members of the victims have said lives could have been saved had people been notified earlier.
Former RCMP sergeant Bruce Pitt-Payne noted the force was also criticized for not providing more information as they hunted for two suspects accused of killing three people in northern British Columbia in 2019.
Following the public attention and criticism in those two previous manhunts, Pitt-Payne said RCMP officers would have been "under the gun" to get information out immediately.
While attempts to assess the RCMP's performance in Saskatchewan are based largely on what the Mounties themselves claim to know, Pitt-Payne said the emergency alert is proof that some lessons have been learned.
"It came out in a fairly speedy manner," he said. "Some people are saying it still took an hour and a bit or whatever to get an alert out. But I want to also caution that incorrect information being broadcast simply to get it out early doesn't help anybody either."
There have also been signs of greater co-operation and communication with local police forces than in previous incidents, said Michael Boudreau, criminology professor at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, N.B.
"Here we see the RCMP hopefully learning from the mistakes in Nova Scotia and reaching out to Regina city police in particular and asking for assistance," Boudreau said.
The sheer number of public alerts issued by the police as they have hunted for Sanderson has actually prompted some complaints, which Brandon University sociology professor Chris Schneider suggests is a positive development for the RCMP.
Yet Schneider, who has published a book on policing and social media, suggested the Mounties still have a way to go when it comes to engaging the public online, which is where many people go looking for more information when they receive an alert.
Schneider contrasted the RCMP's approach, which has involved issuing staid statements, with that of the Regina Police Service, which has used social media to respond to questions and posted video updates of Chief Evan Bray speaking directly to the public.
"By using these social media platforms and communications strategies in ways that are appropriate to the situation and connect and establish the police with the community, that reinforces trust," he said.
Experts say that social media and instant communication have put new pressures on police, and that more attention needs to be placed on developing policies and investing resources in the area.
The RCMP, which promised to develop a national policy providing guidance on the use of emergency alerts after the Nova Scotia shootings, says that policy came into force on March 1. It calls for the creation of a public alert coordinator position in each division, and outlines in broad strokes the circumstances in which a public alert can be used, including active shooter situations, terrorist attacks, riots and natural disasters.
"We've moved into a new age where just communicating and keeping the rest of the public safe and all these kinds of things is in itself a major task, and that is one that can't easily be handled by the traditional front line responders," MacKay said.
"So maybe they need to think about whether they have the right people in the communications aspects of their forces these days, and whether they have the resources that they need there."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2022.
-- With files from Brett Bundale in Halifax.
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
'We have to do something,' Minister Rodriguez says of coming online harms bill
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says that in the face of considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, the federal government feels it has an 'obligation' to advance legislative and regulatory changes aimed at tamping down harmful content.
Undercover officers, wire taps were part of Coutts border protest investigation
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as 'hero and true matriarch'
A woman killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day weekend was remembered Wednesday as a caring matriarch and a hero who died while trying to protect her children.
Suspect in custody after 1 killed, 2 injured in northeast Edmonton
Police have taken 25-year-old Clarence Lawrence in to custody in relation to the attacks that killed one person and injured two others in northeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
Trans activist celebrates rare victory against online trolls after Kiwi Farms deplatforming
Clara Sorrenti, a trans activist who was forced to flee her home in Canada after users of a hate-filled website called Kiwi Farms targeted her, has succeeded in her campaign to get the site taken offline, for now.
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. woman
A boy charged in connection to a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
'Puts Selkirk on the map': City reaches agreement for $400M solar glass manufacturing plant
A multi-million dollar investment in Selkirk is one step closer to becoming reality.
Calgary Police Service officer charged in off-duty incident
The officer was arrested by RCMP following a domestic incident outside of Calgary in a neighbouring municipality.
WestJet debuts new, gender neutral uniforms with name tag space for pronouns
Along with the new uniforms, WestJet has updated its policies to allow staff to showcase visible tattoos while at work.
Suspect in custody after 1 killed, 2 injured in northeast Edmonton
Police have taken 25-year-old Clarence Lawrence in to custody in relation to the attacks that killed one person and injured two others in northeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.
-
What to do when you're in debt
Many people struggle with personal debt, and a new report from Equifax shows consumer debt rose to $2.32 trillion this year - with Albertans having the highest amount of non-mortgage debt at over $25,000 on average.
Woman who's kept Elton John's shoe for half a century to attend Toronto concert tonight
It's been 51 years since a Toronto woman was given the boot from an Elton John concert, and on Wednesday night, she’ll be seeing the legendary singer again at Rogers Centre.
-
Ontario man who pre-ordered Ford electric truck shocked he has to pay more than Americans
After pre-ordering the new electric Ford-150 Lightning pick-up truck, an Ontario man was shocked to find he would have to pay more than he initially agreed to.
-
'A lot more calls': Pest removal company says more complaints about wasps this year
If you think this year has been worse for wasps than you remember, you're not alone. The end of summer has brought out those black and yellow stingers in droves.
-
Inside this year's Minto Dream Home in the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The CHEO Dream of a Lifetime lottery has returned and the grand prize is a record breaking $3.4M package, which includes a fully-furnished home, along with cash, a car, groceries and much more.
Landlords 'very disappointed' by B.C.'s capped rent hike, tenant group wants full freeze
The announcement that B.C. is capping next year's annual allowable rent increase at two per cent was welcome news to many renters – but the province is still facing criticism from advocates for landlords and tenants alike.
-
1 week suspension for B.C. nurse who sought help faking COVID-19 vaccine proof
A B.C. nurse who asked a colleague to create fake proof of vaccination against COVID-19 has been suspended for one week.
-
Legault apologizes for comments linking immigration with 'violence' and 'extremism'
Incumbent Quebec premier Francois Legault apologized Wednesday for comments he made during a press conference in which he made a link between immigrants and 'violence' and 'extremists.'
-
Quebec to offer Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday
The Moderna bivalent vaccine targeting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be available starting Thursday. The 'Spikevax Bivalent' booster shot, approved by Health Canada earlier this month, targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.
-
Quebec election: Legault sorry for English content on his party's website
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault said Wednesday he regrets that English-language content was published on his party's website.
NEW | Sea lion leaps onto boaters in bid to escape killer whales near Victoria
A pair of boaters near Victoria escaped serious injury Monday when a large sea lion leapt onto their small craft in a bid to flee a trio of killer whales. Experts say the encounter should serve as a warning to boaters in B.C. waters as the transient killer whale population has grown and become more active in recent years.
-
B.C. announces funding for cystic fibrosis drug for kids after repeated calls by family
It appears impassioned calls on the B.C. government to fund a cystic fibrosis drug for young children has been heard by policy makers. On Wednesday, the province announced it would be expanding its eligibility criteria for the drug Trikafta to include young children aged six to 11 starting on Sept. 13.
-
B.C. announces tax credit increases, rent hike cap amid 'unprecedented inflation'
The British Columbia government will provide temporary increases to two provincial tax credits and impose a cap on rent increases in an effort to ease the pain of "unprecedented inflation," the premier announced Wednesday.
RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.
-
P.E.I. premier condemns 'act of racism and hate' after two men injured in attack at Acadian festival
The premier of Prince Edward Island is condemning what he says was 'an act of racism and hate' at a festival in the province’s Evangeline region over the weekend.
-
N.B. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths; booster appointments available for kids 5 and up
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more people in New Brunswick, according to data released by the province Wednesday.
Campaign aims to combat gang activity on Ontario First Nations
First Nation police forces in Ontario are taking a stand against growing gang-related activity and violence.
-
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this week
Tragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
Local real estate market cooling as interest rates rise, according to industry professionals
Interest rate hikes have been another hurdle for many people still trying to buy homes.
-
Parents frustrated over busing disruption for special needs students
School buses were back up and running for the first day of class in Waterloo region, but not every student was picked up.
-
Kitchener karate kid continues to impress on national and international stage
A 13-year-old girl from Kitchener is making a name for herself in the karate world after a summer full of stiff competition.