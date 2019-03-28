Saskatchewan veterans offered free hunting and fishing
Second World War veteran Jacques Nadeau displays his medals and badges during a Remembrance Day ceremony in this 2012 file photo. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 10:47AM CST
The Government of Saskatchewan has announced it will be providing free hunting and fishing to veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces.
The new plan also applies to veterans who were honorably discharged, and is available to Saskatchewan and Canadian resident veterans.
This initiative will start on April 12, but does not apply to Big Game Draw licenses.
Verification can be completed at a Ministry of Environment field office, or by emailing the appropriate information to the ministry.