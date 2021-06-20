SASKATOON -- A city of Saskatoon committee is set to discuss a report proposing a more than 5 per cent property tax increase over the next two years.

City administration is proposing a 5.96 per cent increase in 2022 and a 5.42 per cent increase in 2023.

According to the city administration report, in order to maintain existing city services, a 4.82 per cent increase is required for 2022 and a 4.52 per cent increase in 2023.

The increase would also cover some funding for the Bus Rapid Transit Program, and the city’s new organic waste pickup program, according to the administration report.

The report will be brought to the city’s governance and priorities committee on Monday.

The suggested tax increases are not final and are part of the early planning stages for the city's budget deliberations this fall.