

Shawn Slaght, CTV Regina





The 2018 Tim Hortons Brier, although with SaskEnergy, announced 64 junior curlers from across the province have been selected as the SaskEnergy Future Stars.

The competition was open to all Saskatchewan curlers between the ages of 12 and 16. Each curler will receive a Future Stars jacket, will be introduced as they accompany a selected team during the pre-game ceremonies at this year’s Tim Horton’s Brier and get a unique behind-the-scenes experience.

Wednesday was pronounced Curling Day in Saskatchewan, celebrating the province’s official sport, with the announcement of the Future Stars. Other events included Crokicurl in Victoria Park and the Tim Hortons Brier Tankard made its rounds to various locations throughout Regina, giving curling fans on opportunity to see the historic trophy.

The Tim Hortons Brier will be taking place at the Brandt Centre from March 3 to 11.