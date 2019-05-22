

Projects are underway in Regina to improve reliability for customers, SaskPower says.

The announcement follows significant outages on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning that impacted East Regina, Lakeview, Normandy Heights, South Lakeview, Riverside, Crescents and Cathedral.

1:18 AM: Emergency Outage: Regina - Lakeview, Normandy Heights, South Lakeview, Riverside, Crescents, Cathedral. Cause: Replace Cable Termination. ETR 6:00am #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) May 22, 2019

SaskPower says it’s investing $18.9 million in the provinces aging infrastructure, and updating the power grid in the city. The focus of the upgrades will be on improving reliability for businesses and residents in Regina’s downtown district.

SaskPower plans to replace overhead and underground cables, install wildlife guards on transformers, expand power boxes, convert streetlights to LED bulbs and build new duct banks.

SaskPower says customers can expect occasional outages as the project is carried out.