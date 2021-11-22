SaskPower prepares province-wide distribution of smart meters

REGINA -

SaskPower is prepared to outfit homes across Saskatchewan with new smart meters, following the program's pilot project.

Earlier this year, SaskPower trialed the meters with 17,000 customers. The new smart meters allow SaskPower to detect when an outage has occurred. Currently, customers must report an outage to SaskPower directly.

"Smart meters are an important part of our efforts to build a modern power grid in Saskatchewan," Don Morgan, the minister responsible for SaskPower, said. "These meters will allow SaskPower to respond to outages faster, ensure accurate billing, and provide customers with detailed information about power use to help them save on their bills."

According to SaskPower, the rollout will begin with farm and rural customers who typically receive fewer readings annually than urban customers. The Crown corporation said there have been no issues with active smart meters.

Customers will receive a smart meter sometime over the next few years, pending supply.