

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan School Boards Association is voicing concerns about cuts to school division operating budgets.

The SSBA says school boards are facing $55 million in cuts.

According to the SSBA, school enrolment increased by more than 2,500 students in September. That number is expected to increase next year.

“Boards have done everything they can to deal with funding shortfall and we’ve really reached a critical juncture here where the system is going to really start to see some really significant change if we don’t get reinvestment in students,” Shawn Davidson, president of the SSBA, told CTV News in a phone interview on Tuesday.

The cuts were made to the operational budget, meaning fewer teachers and cuts to support programs.

Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre says the government is aware of the challenges faced by school divisions in the province.

“Again, we want to commend those divisions who have made serious efforts since the last budget and in many ways have turned corners, in terms of continuing to put students first, which is absolutely commendable,” Eyre said at a press conference in Saskatoon.

However, NDP education critic Carla Beck says the Saskatchewan Party isn’t doing enough to recognize the challenges schools are facing. The Opposition believes immediate action needs to be taken.

“The first thing the government needs to do is acknowledge the damage,” she said. “The second thing they need to do is make education a priority, and they need to reverse the cuts and start funding education.”

The SSBA says that something needs to be done to ensure there is still high quality education in the province.

With files from CTV Regina's Jessica Smith