REGINA -- Regina police have laid charges in connection to Regina’s fourth homicide of 2019.

Adam Taniskishayinew, 27, of Punnichy is charged with second degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Denny Jimmy.

On June 11 police were notified of a single vehicle crash near Fifth Avenue and Lindsay Street. The driver of the vehicle was dead when police arrived on scene.

Police later confirmed the death was being investigated as a homicide.

Taniskishayinew made his first court appearance on this charge on Thursday.