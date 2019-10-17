Second degree murder charge laid in Regina’s fourth homicide of 2019
Adam Taniskishayinew is seen in this Regina police handout photo.
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 10:48AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 10:53AM CST
REGINA -- Regina police have laid charges in connection to Regina’s fourth homicide of 2019.
Adam Taniskishayinew, 27, of Punnichy is charged with second degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Denny Jimmy.
On June 11 police were notified of a single vehicle crash near Fifth Avenue and Lindsay Street. The driver of the vehicle was dead when police arrived on scene.
Police later confirmed the death was being investigated as a homicide.
Taniskishayinew made his first court appearance on this charge on Thursday.