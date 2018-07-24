

CTV Regina





A second person has been arrested in the death of 48-year-old Claude Landry.

David Earl Prentice, 42, of Lafleche, Saskatchewan was arrested and charged on July 23 with indignity to a body.

Prentice made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

On Monday police revealed that Robert Arams, 74, of Gravelbourg had been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a body in Landry’s death. He made his first court appearance on Monday.

Landry was reported missing on July 13. On July 16 police reported that his disappearance was considered suspicious.

The investigation is still ongoing.