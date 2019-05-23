

CTV Regina





Seeding is progressing ahead of the five-year average, the province’s weekly crop report says.

Thanks to good weather and seeding conditions, farmers have been able to seed 73 per cent of crop. That’s up from 38 per cent last week, and ahead of the five-year average of 59 per cent.

Crops are starting to emerge and are in good condition despite a lack of moisture in most of Saskatchewan, the report says. Seeding is most advanced in the southwest region at 84 per cent in the ground, and least advanced in the northeast at 62 per cent.

There was some rainfall this week, but most of the province needs lots of rain to replenish topsoil. Strong winds and warm weather are drying out fields.

Producers are taking advantage of the lack of wind by seeding and controlling weeds.