Semi rollover blocks one lane of the Trans-Canada near Maple Creek
(File image)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 9:08AM CST
Maple Creek RCMP is on the scene of a semi-truck rollover on Highway 1 which is blocking one of the westbound lanes.
Around 12:30 p.m. police responded to the accident about seven kilometres west of the Piapot junction.
A bypass was put into place to divert traffic but as of 2:30 a.m., one lane of the westbound road has been reopened.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.