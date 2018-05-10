

Maple Creek RCMP is on the scene of a semi-truck rollover on Highway 1 which is blocking one of the westbound lanes.

Around 12:30 p.m. police responded to the accident about seven kilometres west of the Piapot junction.

A bypass was put into place to divert traffic but as of 2:30 a.m., one lane of the westbound road has been reopened.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.