Seniors care home in Regina transitions into supportive living facility

A former personal care home in Regina is being turned into supportive living for people with mental and health addictions issues.

Twenty spots will be available immediately to help people transition away from living on the streets.

Seniors recently moved out of the location on Toronto Street while the transition takes place. The new facility will be operated by Regina’s Newoyotina Friendship Centre.

“We provide 24-seven support, there is a minimum of two staff in the house at all times,” Morgan Choquer from the Newoyotina Friendship Centre said. “Also other support staff like nurses, counsellors, an elder on residence, food security so we have a very holistic approach to supporting individuals.”

It’s part of the provincial government’s approach to homelessness with 155 new supportive living spaces being created in Regina and Saskatoon.

“Making it easier for people to access those spaces and then shifting to the recovery-oriented system of care which is more individualized, it’s more focused on the individual’s path to recovery,” Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Tim McLeod said.

The repurposed facility did catch the neighbours by surprise though. They wish the government had provided some notice.

“It would have been nice to have known that there is a home like this coming to our area. I mean I don’t have a problem with people moving in. As a person living in the neighbourhood, it just would have been nice to know ahead of time,” area resident Bev Cyca said.

Residents begin moving in next week and neighbours say it’s not unusual to have concerns about things like parking and property values, but say they’re willing to give the new facility a chance.