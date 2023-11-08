REGINA
Regina

    • Several people hospitalized after coach bus rolls near Wolseley, Sask.

    Several people have been injured in a bus rollover near Wolseley. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News) Several people have been injured in a bus rollover near Wolseley. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

    Several people have been injured in a bus rollover on Highway 1 near the Town of Wolseley, according to police.

    Officers from Indian Head responded to the rollover just after 7 a.m., an RCMP news release said.

    Several occupants of the bus are currently being treated at hospital for injuries.

    “We don’t have further information on the number of injured or the extent of their injuries at this time,” the release said.

    As of 9:20 a.m., Highway 1 is closed from Wolseley east to the Manitoba border due to poor road conditions.

    The Town of Wolseley is located approximately 100 kilometers east of Regina.

