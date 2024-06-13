SGI and Riders team up to reward fans for planning a safe ride home

SGI and the Saskatchewan Roughriders are teaming up to try and further reduce incidents of drunk and impaired driving in the province.

To do that, they will be rewarding Rider fans for planning a safe ride to and from games.

The new program was announced at a news conference held Thursday morning at Mosaic Stadium.

At each home game, a season ticket holder from outside Regina will be crowned a “SGI Safe Ride Champion” and will receive a prize pack.

The winning Rider fan will also be recognized on the SaskTel MaxTron screen during the game.

“Whether that’s calling a sober friend for a ride, hailing a cab, taking Rider Transit or even walking home, we want our fans to make a safe choice so they can be back cheering on their Green and White at the next home game,” Riders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said.

A joint Saskatchewan Roughriders and SGI news conference at Mosaic Stadium on Thursday morning.Fans from all across the province will be eligible to win the prize pack for planning a safe ride home. There will also be messages displayed in and around the stadium on game day.

“For those fans coming from out of town that maybe don’t have those same options, the part that I like about this program is really profiling one champion at each game that have made the decision that when they come to Regina and leave Regina after the game, that they’ve already made a plan to find a safe ride home,” minister responsible for SGI Dustin Duncan said.

- With files from Gareth Dillistone