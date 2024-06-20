One dead following Swift Current house fire

One person was found dead following a house fire in Swift Current late Tuesday night.

The city’s fire department was called to the scene at 14th Avenue Southeast around 11:55 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, flames were seen coming from two windows and a back door with the fire being contained within minutes, a release from the City of Swift Current said.

The fatality was confirmed by the Swift Current Fire Department, the victim’s name, age and gender was not released.

According to the release, three fire trucks with 10 firefighters along with RCMP, EMS, SaskEnergy, City Waterworks and City Light and Power also responded to the scene.

The release added that, “heavy structural and content damages resulted from the incident.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.