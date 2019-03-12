

CTV Regina





SGI Canada is encouraging homeowners to take precautions ahead of spring melt to protect homes from potential basement flooding.

Prevention tips include shoveling snow away from the foundation, extending rainwater downspouts and clearing snow off the roof.

The insurance company also recommends making sure any sewer backwater valves are free from debris or sediment by flushing it with a bucket of hot water and making sure any sump pumps are up and running.

SGI Canada also encourages homeowners to regularly check for signs of water in basements.