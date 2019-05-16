

As construction season ramps up, SGI is reminding drivers to use the zipper merge when approaching closed lanes.

When approaching a closed lane, SGI encouraged drivers to continue using both lanes until the closure and alternating in a zipper fashion into the open lane. SGI tweeted out a video explaining the merge on Wednesday.

Construction season is upon us once again! When approaching a lane restriction, it’s important to #EmbraceTheZipperMerge. A zipper merge means drivers use both lanes of traffic until the lane ends, and then alternate in “zipper” fashion into the open lane. Check it out. pic.twitter.com/LcsNEWk6q5 — SGI (@SGItweets) May 15, 2019

The merge will help traffic flow more quickly and efficiently, according to SGI.