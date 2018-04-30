Saskatchewan has some of the toughest impaired driving laws in the country, but people driving under the influence continues to be a problem.

In a step to steer people away from driving drunk or high, Saskatchewan Government Insurance has introduced a new virtual reality simulator which places people in scenarios involving driving under the influence.

"This is not a video game, it's a lot more real than that," says Tyler McMurchy, manager of media relations for SGI. "It can be quite a helpless feeling when you are heading towards an intersection and the driver is not doing anything to stop you as you're heading towards another vehicle."

The simulator demonstrates scenarios and consequences of impaired driving. It has only been displayed a handful of times, but SGI community relations coordinator Toni-Tiara Rapley says there will be many more demonstrations heading into the summer months.

"Hopefully this messaging stays with people as they do approach Grad....and something sticks," she said. "It's what we're really hoping for."

According to SGI, in 2016, 57 people lost their lives and 464 people were injured in collisions involving alcohol or drugs.

More information about impaired driving can be found at sgi.sk.ca.