REGINA -- Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) board member Judy Davis has been in California since mid-November and has no plans to return to Canada, according to the authority.

In an emailed statement, the SHA said Davis left Canada “prior to more recent escalations in federal travel restrictions.”

According to the health authority, Davis does not plan to immediately return to Saskatchewan and “will only do so once it is safer to travel home.”

“Davis is abiding by all relevant public health restrictions while in the United States and has indicated she will abide by all Canadian travel restrictions when it is determined to be safer to return to Saskatchewan later this year,” the SHA said in a statement.

Aside from Davis, the SHA said no other current board members have travelled out of the country since March 2020.

The health authority added that Board members had been meeting remotely prior to the pandemic, since its members are dispersed across the province.

NDP MLA Matt Love questioned if Davis can focus on Saskatchewan families when she is in California and called for her to step down from her role. Love said her travel sets a tone from the top of this government, after two Sask Party MLA’s also travelled to the United States.

“We want to believe that we’re all in this together but it continues to raise questions of, ‘Are there two sets of standards for those in Sask Party cabinet, or those high up in government positions, and then everyone else?” Love said.