'Share ideas and resources': Organizers for Wascana Winter Festival want closer relationship with Frost
As dozens of families turned up for carriage rides at this year’s Wascana Winter Festival – organizers say they hope for collaboration with REAL's Frost Festival in the future.
Visitors to Regina's Wascana Park were treated to the sound of horseshoes on pavement as carriage rides circled in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building Sunday.
Jim Macfarlane’s Clydesdales have ferried families at the Wascana Winter Festival for the past three years.
“Well we got Mike and Ace here,” he said, referring to the pair of horses at the front of his carriage. “They’re pretty famous old lead team off of an eight horse hitch. They’ve been everywhere and done everything and they’re just a couple of the good old ones.”
The pair had their work cut out for them as dozens of families lined up to get a ride and enjoy the mild winter weather on Sunday.
Macfarlane said there’s always one type of passenger that’s sure to enjoy their time on the carriage.
“The kids. The kids. Always the kids,” he chuckled.
“People just laughing non-stop and wanting to pet the horses. Which we do allow,” he added.
The festival has had to undergo a steady recovery since the pandemic – which was a death sentence for many community oriented events.
One constant – even through the pandemic – were Macfarlane and his horses.
“We kept the sleigh rides going as we’re doing today. That was the best we could do really with social distancing and all that sort of stuff,” explained Bob Friedrich, interim chair of the festival. “We just tried to do an event every year now we’re into a four day event.”
Another returning element of the festival was a demonstration of “snow cricket,” which as the name suggests, is cricket in the snow.
“We just put a demonstration here and whoever wants to participate can participate. Its fun because cricket is always in the summer. Its never outdoors any other time so we thought we’ll do it in winter,” President of the Cavalier Cricket Club, Richard Singh, told CTV News.
According to Singh, people introduced to the sport always have the same first question.
“They always ask us how long the games are, and they range,” he explained. “Eight hours in the summer, that is standard. Actually that is short,” he chuckled.
Singh said the demonstrations his club hosts offer an introduction into a sport many people in Regina might not be familiar with.
“It’s a sport that’s not in the schools so it’s something good to learn. It teaches teamwork and more about community too,” he explained. “It’s just something different and that’s what we focus on because it’s not offered anywhere and it is the second most popular sport in the world.”
The finale of the Wacana Winter Festival for 2024 will be a pair of performances of Li’l Shadd by the Regina Symphony Orchestra at Holy Rosary Cathedral, in honour of Black History Month.
While speaking about the future of the festival, Friedrich said he wants more collaboration with Regina's other well known celebration of the winter season.
“Next year we’d like to have a very collaborative relationship with Frost,” he said, referring to REAL's Frost Festival.
“We’d like to maybe run our festival from one Monday to another and if they want to do things like they were – the time before. I’d like sit down and talk with them and see how we can share ideas and resources.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Minnesota community mourns 2 officers, 1 firefighter killed at the scene of a domestic call
A suburban Minneapolis community was in mourning on Monday after authorities said two police officers and a firefighter were killed by a heavily armed man who shot at them from inside a home that was filled with children.
Tribal violence in Papua New Guinea kills 26 combatants and an unconfirmed number of bystanders
At least 26 combatants and an unconfirmed number of bystanders were killed in a gunbattle between warring tribes in Papua New Guinea, police said Monday.
Rideau Canal Skateway closes for skating only hours after reopening
A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway that was opened on Sunday closed at 6 p.m., only six hours after it was reopened.
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
Police stress ice safety after snowmobile goes through the ice in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be cautious after a snow machine went through thin ice near the North Bay marina on Friday.
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
Important tax changes Canadians should know about in 2024
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
'Oppenheimer' wins seven prizes, including best picture, at the British Academy Film Awards
Atom bomb epic "Oppenheimer" won seven prizes, including best picture, director and actor, at the 77th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, cementing its front-runner status for the Oscars next month.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. city borrowing millions to cover missing donor cash for massive new arena
Saskatchewan’s third-largest city plans to borrow an additional $18 million to cover funding gaps for a major arena and aquatic centre.
-
Police investigate a homicide after Saskatoon man was shot
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was shot in a home overnight.
-
Four Sask. egg brands recalled over possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some egg brands are being recalled in Saskatchewan due to possible salmonella contamination.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest woman in 1-year-old's death
A one-year-old boy has died and Manitoba RCMP has one person in custody.
-
Festival du Voyageur in full swing, sees thousands on opening weekend
Thousands of people passed through the grounds of Whittier Park to mark the long weekend and the beginning of Festival du Voyageur.
-
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Calgary
-
'Makes me feel sick': Sex offender's return to Calgary alarming for some
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
-
Lanny McDonald out of hospital after cardiac event
Lanny McDonald is out of hospital two weeks after suffering a cardiac event.
-
Exotic rescue animals stars of Wildlife Festival at Stampede Park
An exotic animal rescue is bringing a little wildlife to Stampede Park this weekend.
Edmonton
-
Major Collisions investigating Saturday night crash on Manning Drive
A heavy police presence could be seen on Manning Drive near 144 Avenue just before midnight Saturday.
-
Unique sport helps inspire Edmonton woman's recovery from stroke
An Edmonton woman is grateful to be back playing the game she loves after suffering a stroke that left her paralyzed on one side.
-
What to do for fun on Family Day in Edmonton
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislature resuming with Bill 124 repeal, politically charged omnibus bill
Ontario's legislature will resume sitting this week with a flurry of activity, from repealing an unconstitutional wage restraint law to enacting a reversal of a decision to dissolve Peel Region and introducing politically charged omnibus legislation.
-
Toronto family who unknowingly employed war criminal fears nothing has changed
Almost 30 years ago, Gail Bocknek turned on the evening news and watched dumbfounded as a man who had worked for her family for decades was identified as a Nazi war criminal.
-
What's open, what's closed, and what to do in Toronto this Family Day long weekend
There’s lots going on in Toronto this Family Day long weekend so we’ve curated a list for your consideration. Here’s some of what’s going on in the city during the holiday.
Ottawa
-
Here’s how cold it feels this Family Day in Ottawa
It’s cold in Ottawa this Family Day, as it feels like -23 with the wind chill this morning.
-
Rideau Canal Skateway closes for skating only hours after reopening
A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway that was opened on Sunday closed at 6 p.m., only six hours after it was reopened.
-
Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day, Feb. 19.
Vancouver
-
Suspect 'unambiguously' pointed loaded gun at RCMP officer before being shot, killed in Surrey: IIO
An RCMP officer who shot and killed a man in Surrey last year will not face criminal charges, according to B.C.’s police watchdog – which found the Mountie fired his weapon after a loaded pistol was pointed at him.
-
Man shot in Abbotsford carjacking, suspects arrested after manhunt in Coquitlam
A man was shot during a vehicle robbery in Abbotsford Saturday evening, according to authorities.
-
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash on Highway 1 in Burnaby
One person has died and two others were taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Montreal
-
Woman dead after stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand
A 51-year-old woman is dead after a stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, south of Montreal.
-
Migraine in kids: How to spot the symptoms
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
-
Teen cancer survivor from Montreal meets his heroes at the Bell Centre
A young cancer survivor from Montreal got the surprise of a lifetime on Saturday when he was invited to hang out with the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre.
Vancouver Island
-
Medical emergency sends BC Ferries vessel back to dock, delays long-weekend sailings
Some long weekend travellers between Metro Vancouver and Nanaimo saw major delays Saturday morning, after a medical emergency forced a BC Ferries vessel to return to dock in Horseshoe Bay.
-
Prescription drug seized during investigation into dead body found outside Campbell River, RCMP say
Mounties in Campbell River say an investigation that began when a body was found in a remote area outside of town has resulted in a seizure of drugs and weapons.
-
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Atlantic
-
Body of Daniel Robichaud, missing ice sailor, found in N.B.
The body of Daniel Robichaud, a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue, N.B., was found Saturday, according to RCMP.
-
Prime Minister appoints new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia
In a news release on Sunday, the Prime Minister announced the appointment of the Honourable R. Lester Jesudason as a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division) and the new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division).
-
N.S. man's letters indicate suicide risk as short-staffed jail kept inmates in cells
A Nova Scotia man who took his own life inside the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility wrote letters that showed he was potential a suicide risk.
Northern Ontario
-
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
-
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Disappointment in doula deceiver sentence, college president’s controversial comments, Stanley tumbler mix-up
Disappointment after a doula deceiver sentenced, Conestoga College’s president faces criticism over comments, and a Guelph man unknowingly buying a stolen car round out the most-read stories of this week.
-
‘It’s all about unleashing your inner scientist’: Science carnival comes to Guelph
Royal City Science launched their first celebration of all things science for youth in the community, the 'Curiosity Carnival.'
-
What's open and closed for Family Day
Some businesses, stores and offices will be closed on Monday for Family Day. Here's a quick list of what you can expect.