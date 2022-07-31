'She was a trailblazer': Family and friends of Regina baseball legend come together for 20th memorial game

An array of memorials have been established at Central Park in Regina, all dedicated to Mary 'Bonnie' Baker's baseball career in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAPGBL) throughout the 1940s and 1950s. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An array of memorials have been established at Central Park in Regina, all dedicated to Mary 'Bonnie' Baker's baseball career in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAPGBL) throughout the 1940s and 1950s. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters

A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honouring Russia's navy, authorities said.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener