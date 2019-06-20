

CTV Regina





Jason and Jenna Ranger are the recipients of the 2019 Saskatchewan Outstanding Young Farmer Award.

The Shellbrook-area couple was announced as this year’s recipients at a luncheon at Mosaic Stadium as part of this year’s Farm Progress Show.

The Rangers operate Jaran Farms Limited and currently farm 10,700 acres.

Jason has been farming since 2006, while his wife Jenna practices dentistry.

The Outstanding Young Farmer Award recognizes young producers between ages 18 and 39 who “exemplify excellence in the profession.”

The Rangers will join other provincial winners in New Brunswick this December, where the national Outstanding Young Farmer Award will be handed out.