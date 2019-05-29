After hearing about her friend’s sister, 22 year-old Jenaya Wapemoose going missing last April, Avanna Noname wants to make sure women get home safely.

“Everybody has the right to get home safe and it’s not safe anymore, not at all,” said Noname.

For the last two weeks, Noname and her sister Kiro have been driving up and down the streets of north central neighborhood, offering free rides to any women who need it. On a busy day, the pair will help up to 20 women, driving up to 6 hours a night. The pair is currently taking requests for free rides on their Regina Human Trafficking Prevention Facebook page.

“We often drive around, patrolling the neighborhood, seeing if anybody needs rides. Reporting wrong doings and we have started to hand out whistles and panic devices. Hopefully if anyone ever needs to use a whistle, we’ll be in the area to hear it,” said Kiro.

The Noname sisters are doing this while both having a full-time job during the day. They are also accepting fuel donations from the community and from their home First Nation of Piapot.

“The amount of support from the community is really overwhelming, sometimes I cry. The generosity that we get from people and the kind words of encouragement, I’ll read the comments and messages on Facebook and that right there is motivation enough. Even saving one life can save an entire generation” said Kiro.

“A lot of the girls feel so relieved, they're like oh my goodness, thank you so much, whether they're going two blocks or just across the city, they're so relieved to have someone pick them up,” added Avanna.

Wapemoose was last seen in the 1200 block of Retallack St. and in the 1800 block of Ottawa St. and the family believe she was couch surfing with friends and family in Regina. On May18, around 75 members of the community, including members of the Cowessess First Nation joined the Wapemoose family in North Central to help search for Wapemoose, who has not been heard from since April 7.

“I went to school with both Jenaya and her sister. It just breaks my heart. I keep thinking if I was out that night and I would have gave Jenaya a ride to where she was going, she would still be here. That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing and if anybody knows where Jenaya is please come forward and tell us where she is,” said Avanna, holding back tears.

Both Avanna and Kiro grew up in north central and say it was much safer in the community when they were younger. They now say women are constantly being harassed and followed and they do not feel safe at night.

"This one girl sent in a story of how she was walking home at night time, she was just going a couple blocks and this beige van pulled up beside her. She just started screaming and waving and she waved down another vehicle. She then ran to a nearby doorstep to bang for help. The vehicle she waved down stopped beside her and the vehicle that was chasing her then drove off at high speed. Its usually larger vehicles like vans and jeeps are pulling up beside these women,” said Avanna.

“We basically want to prevent things from happening where there is a need for an investigation,” said Kiro.

The sisters are also now raising more awareness around the seriousness of human trafficking in Canada and are organizing awareness walks in the future.

“This is a real thing. People are scared out here. (Human trafficking) is an epidemic (in our country). We just need people to keep us safe and if nobody is going to keep us safe, we’re going to do our best to stay safe ourselves,” said Avanna.

Another reason why the sisters are doing this is because they claim women in the community do not feel safe taking a cab.

“They’re picking up women, whether they’re Aboriginal or white and driving them the wrong way, offering them to exchange money for sexual services, being forceful with them and making them feel uncomfortable,” said Avanna.

It’s a service community members say is needed.

“(People) will drive around and throw stuff at you, cheeky people. And they’ll yell at you,” said one woman walking down Elphinstone Street.

“I got pepper sprayed one and a lot of my friends got pepper sprayed,” said another woman.

The pair admits they do need help in the future with more volunteers and more vehicles to meet the growing demand of women needing safe rides. They are currently accepting volunteers through the Regina Human Trafficking Facebook page.