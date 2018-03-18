The Town of Lafleche could soon be the winner of $250,000 for arena upgradesLafleche was named as one of the top four communities in the running for 2018 Kraft Hockeyville.

The finalists were revealed on Saturday night, and include High River, Alberta, Huntingdon, Quebec and Lucan, Ontario. Final voting will open on March 30, and the announcement will be made March 31.

The grand prize winner will receive $250,000 and have an opportunity to host an NHL pre-season game.

Kraft Hockeyville helps communities rebuild and restore their hockey arenas. By just qualifying for the top four, Lafleche is already going to receive $25,000 for arena upgrades. The Lafleche Community Centre is hoping to install new benches, boards, bigger dressing rooms and new LED lights. All finalists also get $10,000 in brand new hockey equipment for their minor hockey programs, courtesy of the NHLPA as part of the players’ Goals & Dreams Fund.

The Town of Lafleche is about 105 km southwest of Moose Jaw, and is a community of just over 400 people,

Unlimited votes can be cast online when it opens on March 30.