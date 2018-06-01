

CTV Regina





The annual Smudge Walk took place in North Central on Friday to walk and pray for change.

Heavy rain didn’t stop participants from coming out, including Regina's mayor, and chief of police.

People from all back grounds and professions have come together under the philosophy of smudging the community.

It's a way to purify and cleanse the neighbourhood, with the goal of making it a safer place.

The walk has been taking place every June for more than a decade.