Members of the ski patrol have been keeping the slopes at Mission Ridge safe for 35 years.

“We’re trained in first aid, but most of what we do is making sure people have fun and a safe time on the hill,” said volunteer John Jesse with the Canadian Ski Patrol.

There are more than 4,500 volunteers across the country and they need to be ready for anything.

“We have the sled just in case of an emergency on the hill,” said Kyanna Giles. “If someone has fallen and can’t get down the hill, we can bring up the toboggan and get them safely inside and bring them down to the bottom.”

There are about 50 volunteers working at Mission Ridge. But working for the ski patrol isn’t all action. In fact, it’s only a small part of the job.

“The big part about it is being ambassadors for Mission Ridge,” said Anders Svenson with the ski hill. “Making sure everyone is being looked after, making sure all questions are answered. It’s certainly a relationship we value and we’re pleased to have this level of support.”

The Canadian Ski Patrol is always looking for new members to join the volunteer squad.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Josh Diaz