MOOSE JAW -- The CF Snowbirds were back at 15 Wing Moose Jaw to take a short break from their mission “Operation Inspiration.”

The mission is to thank all Canadians fighting against COVID-19 by flying to communities throughout the country.

“It’s hard to express the gratitude people have when they see the team,” said Lieutenant Colonel Denis Bandet. “It’s really brought a bright spot to what’s been happening over the last few months so we want to give people hope of a brighter future ahead.”

“Operation Inspiration” began on May 1 in Nova Scotia. Since then, the team of 11 tutor jets has been flying throughout Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba. The team has already put in 300 flying hours in a week and a half.

The team said the reception it has received from the communities has been uplifting.

“People have been lining the streets when we fly over the communities, it’s been fantastic,” Bandet said. “People out there waving the Canadian flag and a lot from smiles from a distance.

This mission was also a way to get the Snowbirds back in the sky. The planes have been parked since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The crews need to continue to keep flying to ensure their skills are sharp.

“We have to have a target and a goal to reach for,” Bandet said. “Up until a couple weeks ago, we didn’t know what that mission was going to include and then when we were given this task, we dug in deep and we launched from there. It didn’t take any convincing to get anybody moving.

The team will rest Wednesday at their home base, but will be back in the sky on Thursday to complete the rest of their journey.

They’ll fly over Regina on Thursday before they head to Alberta and British Columbia.