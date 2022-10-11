'Some heroes wear moccasins': Saskatchewan stabbing victims died helping others

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore during an interview with the Canadian Press at RCMP “F” Division in Regina, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore during an interview with the Canadian Press at RCMP “F” Division in Regina, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier

It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.

Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you

With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener