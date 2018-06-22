Some residents of Yorkton experience breathing problems during warehouse fire
Thick smoke from a fire at a warehouse billowed into the sky over Yorkton, Sask. on June 21, 2018. (COLE DAVENPORT/CTV YORKTON)
CTV Yorkton
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 7:59AM CST
Details are still limited after a fire tore through a warehouse building in Yorkton on Thursday night.
He fire happened on the corner of Smith Street and Dominion Avenue, near the edge of downtown Yorkton, sending thick smoke billowing through the streets of the city.
The smoke was so bad that a medical station was set up at the Gallagher Centre for anyone experiencing breathing problems.
