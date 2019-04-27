

CTV Regina





A spring storm could bring 10 to 20 centimetres of snow to south-central Saskatchewan on Saturday night.

The snow is expected to last into Sunday.

The storm is moving from Alberta into Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The city of Regina could see five to 10 centimetres of wet snow overnight.

Moose Jaw, Swift Current, Shaunavon, Kindersley and many other communities in the southern part of the province will also be impacted by the storm.

The snow should clear up by Sunday night, Environment Canada says.