St. John Ambulance is spreading awareness and destigmatizing the addictions crisis

Yorkton, Sask. -

A new program facilitated by St. John Ambulance aims to destigmatize drug use and educate community members about addictions issues.

"St. John Ambulance National has presented a program all the way across our country, from coast, to coast, to coast, in regards to getting the information base out to all public people [with] opioid opiate poisonings,” said Shauna Jewhurst regional manager for St. John Ambulance.

The free program is available for community leaders or any residents who may be interested.

Its launch in the region included a virtual presentation from an instructor based in Ontario.

“Not only are we talking about removing the stigma, but also readjusting our language and how we talk about opioid poisoning and also what to do in the event,” Jewhurst explained.

Dustin Brears is a city councillor in Yorkton who attended the session and sees its value for the public.

“Mental health issues are sometimes silent and not always at the forefront of a person's personality and people may be struggling in silence. These are the types of sessions that prepare the general public to handle a potential emergency that may come up,” Brears said following the presentation.

It debunked myths of not only drug use, but also clarified what happens when someone is experiencing an overdose and how to help them.

“Opening the conversation removes the stigma and allows people to know there is a crisis out there and we need to be aware of it and know what to do in that circumstance as well,” Jewhurst said.

The program is being financed by Health Canada and is free to take part in. Each and every participant is also given a free naloxone kit at the end of the information session.