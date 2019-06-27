The Stanley Cup is coming back to Regina, this time in the hands of two Saskatchewan-born players from the champion St. Louis Blues.

Regina’s Tyler Bozak and Wilcox’s Jaden Schwartz will bring hockey’s top prize to the Queen City on July 6.

The Blues defeated the Boston Bruins on June 12 to win their first Stanley Cup.

The team’s winning roster featured three Saskatchewan-born players: Bozak, Schwartz, and Saskatoon’s Brayden Schenn.

Following the win, all three players said the cup will be visiting the province with them.

The last time the Stanley Cup was brought to Regina by a player was by then-Pittsburgh Penguin Chris Kunitz in 2016.