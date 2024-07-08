'Stay cool': Extreme heat warnings coming to Regina, most of Sask.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), along with Health Canada, are issuing warnings ahead of extreme heat coming to Sask. later this week.

“It’s pretty blanketed across the province,” said ECCC meteorologist Jennifer Smith. “You’re going to see 30 degrees Celsius in most places.”

The southern part of the province is expected to see the highest of temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

Smith believes it is possible some daily heat records may be broken, particularly in communities closer to the Canada-U.S. border.

“Moose Jaw might see close to 36 degrees. Regina closer to 34 [degrees] as the max temperature of the event,” she said. “There is some possibility of records being broken.”

With the rainy spring and early summer, forecasters believe humidity may increase the effects of the heat.

“A high, humid environment makes it harder for the body to cool off,” Smith said.

“It’s likely not to be the humid conditions we experienced in the east a couple weeks ago during that heatwave,” she added. “But certainly muggy for the prairies.”

The humidex may have temperatures nearing the 40 degree Celsius mark.

With heavy smoke lingering over from northern B.C. and Alberta, Health Canada encouraged older adults, young children and those with chronic illnesses to take extra precautions while outside.

“Extreme heat and wildfire smoke can both pose serious risk to heath,” said Peter Berry.

Berry gave some tips to mitigate the risk of heat illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, which at 40 degrees Celsius can develop in less than 15 minutes.

“Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of liquids, especially water, before you feel thirsty,” he said. “And stay cool.”

Regina has several designated cooling spaces around the city.

They include All Nations Hope, Carmichael Outreach, Newo-Yotina Friendship Centre and Queen City Wellness Pharmacy.

Several city buildings, spray parks and all public library locations will also welcome people looking to cool off.

“This is really important folks access water, shade and try not to exert yourself when it is 35 degrees out,” Mayor Sandra Masters said.

ECCC expect temperatures to fall back to the summer norm next week.