REGINA -- Warm weather may seem far off given the recent cold snap on the Prairies, however, campsite reservations are just around the corner for those looking to enjoy a Saskatchewan summer.

Reservations for the 2021 camping season in Saskatchewan’s provincial parks are set to open April 12 for seasonal campsites and April 14-23 for nightly and group campsites.

Sask Parks will launch a new booking site in April. The government said prior to reservations opening, customers should plan to create a new account once the site is available. Online tutorials will be offered to help guide users through this process.

Reservations will open each day at 7 a.m. The reservation schedule is as follows:

April 12 - Seasonal campsites for all parks offering seasonal camping

April 14 - Pike Lake, The Battlefords, Narrow Hills, Blackstrap

April 16 - Bronson Forest, Meadow Lake, Makwa Lake, Lac La Ronge

April 19 - Saskatchewan Landing, Douglas, Danielson

April 20 - Buffalo Pound, Rowan's Ravine, Echo Valley, Crooked Lake

April 21 - Cypress Hills

April 22 - Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake

April 23 - Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Moose Mountain

Fee changes for 2021 include a $1 increase in nightly electric sites – making them $33 a night – and a $1 increase in full-service nightly sites – now $43 a night.

The new full-service seasonal sites offered at Greenwater Lake and Meadow Lake provincial parks are $3,400. All other fees remain the same from 2020.