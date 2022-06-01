Students and staff at Yorkton Regional High School get active in latest Walk and Roll event

Yorkton, Sask. -

Students at Yorkton Regional High School (YRHS) got to stretch their legs Tuesday for the school’s annual Walk and Roll event.

The YRHS Leadership Class asked all students and staff to come to school by means of active transportation — basically, anything but a vehicle.

“Our main goal, basically, is to have an empty parking lot,” said Grade 12 and Leadership Class student, Samuel Velasco.

“It’s not as empty (today), but it’s a lot emptier than it usually is on a regular day.”

Students who drove were charged $1 to park, with all proceeds heading to support Ukraine.

The event pushes students and staff to get active, and help the environment by showing up to school either by walking, biking, skateboarding, or any other means of non-motorized transportation.

According to Velasco, the students who participated enjoyed their route to class Tuesday.

“They seem to be enjoying what they’re doing, they seem to be having fun … They’re enjoying it because (they’re) usually not doing that on a daily basis,” he said.

“At the end of the day, we’re still making an impact. And I’m pretty sure the more times that we do it, the better it will be in the near future.”

They aren’t doing this just for fun either. Each student or staff member who participate is entered into a draw for a new mountain bike at the end of the day.