Students at Sask. Polytech present mental health services booth for Bell Let's Talk Day

In recognition of Bell Let’s Talk day, students at Saskatchewan Polytechnic collaborated to present a mental health services booth, highlighting some available resources.

Students from the student services department, the psychiatric nursing department, as well as students from the mental health and addictions counselling programs took part.

“When we look at student success, we don’t look at just academic success. We look at more of a holistic approach. And we try our best to provide as many supports as possible for our students so that they can reach whatever success looks like for them.” Said Kendra Strong-Garcia, the director of student experience at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Dana Simon is studying to become a mental health and addictions counsellor.

“I think that it helps reduce the stigma around mental health and addiction and brings awareness to the need that is in our city and continues to increase in our city,” said Simon.

Students explain that creating an event like this one can really pave the way for meaningful conversation.

“I think it brings it into a safe space, especially in a school like this. You can come by, talk to your peers, talk to our classmates and so it kind of gives us a big open space to talk about it,” said Melinda Bambalan, a psychiatric nursing student at the school.

Trynda Wilderman, another psychiatric nursing student, said it’s great to see everyone come together at the school.

“It’s a little intimidating being in this environment but knowing there are so many resources at Sask Polytech and also externally, having all that information accessible in one spot is really great especially today,” she said.

One resource available to those in the city is Family Service Regina (FSR), which aims to provide counselling for those in need. As one of the recipients of a Let’s Talk donation, this allows FSR to continue keeping up with the need for timely counselling services.

“Even people that are relatively healthy can have experiences where their mental health just doesn’t feel good. So we really believe in quick access to services rather than waiting until the problem gets bigger and bigger,” explained Christine Andres, the director of counselling & community outreach for FSR.

This is a topic that is close to the hearts of many. Enough so that these students are working towards a career in the field of mental health.

“My life has been impacted by mental health and addiction struggles and I have a lot of close family and friends who have been impacted by it as well and it’s just something I’m really passionate about,” said Amanda Piluschak, a mental health and addictions counselling student.

While Bell Let’s Talk day only comes around once a year, there are resources available 24/7. The provincial health line can be found at letstalk.bell.ca