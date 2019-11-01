REGINA -- File Hills First Nation Police Service were involved in an incident where a police cruiser was hit by a person in a stolen vehicle.

RPS was searching for a stolen vehicle and a person who was believed to be involved in a shooting on Thursday in Regina. File Hills Police were called to assist.

While patrolling on Carry the Kettle, a File Hills member noticed the vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The vehicle sped up, made a U-turn and hit the police cruiser. Investigations revealed the culprit fled the scene, and got a ride back to Regina.

The driver of the vehicle is not from Carry the Kettle, but is well-known to police.