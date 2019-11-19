REGINA -- The Regina Police Service is looking for a number of people suspected of raiding a home and burning it down while the homeowners were on vacation.

Police believed the suspects were in a home in the 2200 block of Rae St. for a number of days, and stole much of the property inside.

It is believed by police that once the suspects were finished ransacking the home, they burned it down. The incidents took place between Oct. 12 and Oct. 15.

The suspect stole two vehicles from the home that have since been recovered by RPS. At a point the suspects were seen in a red, two-door Chevrolet car with a sunroof and spoiler.

The first suspect is described as around 20 years old, slender to medium build, around 5’10” with short black hair, wearing a grey ball cap with tattoos on his hands.

The second suspect is described as around 20 years old, 5’9” with a medium build, moustache, brush cut short black hair, wearing a blue Hilfiger jacket with shoulder stripes and tan work boots.

The third suspect is described as in his 30’s, 5’10”, medium build with tattoos on both arms and on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police or Crime Stoppers.