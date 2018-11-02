

The Swift Current Broncos will be wearing special jerseys on Friday night when they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The jerseys are for Broncos Strong night, a chance to honour the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in April and the four players killed when Swift Current’s bus crashed in 1986.

The jerseys were designed by Taylor Vause, a former Swift Current Bronco. His father also played for both Broncos franchises.

The Swift Current Broncos will wear the jerseys on Friday and then auction them off, with all proceeds going to STARS Air Ambulance.

The Humboldt Broncos will wear them as a third jersey for the remainder of the SJHL season.