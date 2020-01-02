REGINA -- Two Regina men are facing numerous charges after a police investigation into stolen items for sale on social media.

On Dec. 26, police say a man walked out of a store in the 4400 block of Rochdale Blvd. with stolen items. The items later appeared for sale on a social media marketplace.

The man, 39, was contacted via social media and asked to return the stolen items. He refused.

On Dec. 29, RPS officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Edgar St. Police recovered the stolen items in question as well as items from thefts from businesses in the 1400 block of McIntyre St. and the 4900 block of Gordon Rd.

A gun was also found.

Devon Shane Brehaut, 39, is charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, possession of firearm obtained by crime and three counts of theft under $5,000.

Stacy Darwin Millham, 56, is charged with possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition and possession of firearm obtained by crime.

Brehaut appeared in court on Dec. 30. Millham will appear in court on Feb. 24.