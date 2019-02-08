

A new certified helipad has been constructed to allow STARS air ambulance to land at Cypress Regional Hospital in Swift Current.

Previously, STARS would have to land at the Swift Current airport 10 kilometres outside of the city and patients would be transferred by road ambulance to the hospital.

“Cypress Regional Hospital’s helipad is an example of what can be accomplished working together with patients, families and health care partners,” Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) CEO Scott Livingstone said in a press release.

“The new addition to the Cypress Regional Hospital not only enhances the care received by our patients but also helps physicians and staff in providing timely care to our most critical of patients.”

The new helipad received $342,000 in funding from the Saskatchewan government.

Other certified helipads are located at Regina General, a temporary site at Saskatoon’s Royal University, Moose Jaw’s Dr. F.W. Wigmore, St. Joseph’s in Estevan and Lloydminster hospitals.

A rooftop helipad is being built at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon as part of the construction of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.