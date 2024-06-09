REGINA
Regina

    • Teddy Bears Anonymous annual BBQ for Bears raises over $10,000

    The Teddy Bears Anonymous BBQ raised over $10,000 on Saturday. (Photo source: Teddy Bears Anonymous Facebook page) The Teddy Bears Anonymous BBQ raised over $10,000 on Saturday. (Photo source: Teddy Bears Anonymous Facebook page)
    Share

    The Teddy Bears Anonymous 16th annual BBQ for Bears raised over $10,000 on Saturday.

    The BBQ at the Sherwood Co-op on Rochdale in Regina featured a mascot, puppies, and a Regina Fire truck open house.

    The total amount raised was $10,290.20, which will go towards 2,058 factory-sealed teddy bears for sick children in hospitals in the province, as well as EMS services.

    Teddy Bears Anonymous is a team of volunteers that makes sure all sick children in Saskatchewan hospitals have access to a teddy bear.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News