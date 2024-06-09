Teddy Bears Anonymous annual BBQ for Bears raises over $10,000

The Teddy Bears Anonymous 16th annual BBQ for Bears raised over $10,000 on Saturday.

The BBQ at the Sherwood Co-op on Rochdale in Regina featured a mascot, puppies, and a Regina Fire truck open house.

The total amount raised was $10,290.20, which will go towards 2,058 factory-sealed teddy bears for sick children in hospitals in the province, as well as EMS services.

Teddy Bears Anonymous is a team of volunteers that makes sure all sick children in Saskatchewan hospitals have access to a teddy bear.