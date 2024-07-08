Teen arrested after break-in interrupted by MJ police

A teen is facing charges after Moose Jaw police responded to a break-in as it was being committed over the weekend.

On July 6, at around 1:45 a.m., police said a patrol officer saw three suspects trying to break in to a business on the 400 block of Lillooet Street West.

The trio fled the scene and the officer gave chase — eventually catching one of the suspects carrying a duffel bag.

The two other suspects got away, according to police.

Moose Jaw police recovered 48 packs of cigarettes and several packages of rolling papers after searching the suspect and the duffel bag he was carrying.

Police have not yet identified the two other suspects.

One of the suspects was wearing a black hoodie and green pants — while the other suspect wore all white clothing.

The accused will appear in provincial court at a later date.

The break-in remains under investigation.