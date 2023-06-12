Teen charged in Esterhazy-Stockholm area homicide: Sask. RCMP

A 17-year-old male has been was arrested in Winnipeg, facing a murder charge in relation to a homicide investigation in the Esterhazy/Stockholm area that began in early February.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces seven counts related to the Feb. 10 death of a man at a home in a rural area 20 kilometres south of Stockholm and Esterhazy.

They include first degree murder, attempted murder, sexual assault with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, wearing a mask with intent to commit an indictable offence and failing to comply with a release order issued by Manitoba Provincial Court.

The teen, who is from a community in north central Manitoba, was arrested in Winnipeg on June 10.

He is set to be transported back to Saskatchewan to appear in Yorkton provincial court on June 13.

Saskatchewan RCMP originally responded to the report of a break and enter and suspicious death on Feb. 10, 2023.

When police arrived at the rural home, they found the body of a man and an injured woman who was transported to hospital.

An investigation by Sask. RCMP found three suspects stole electronics, jewelry, three firearms and a “significant amount of ammunition” from the home before leaving in the homeowners’ vehicle, which was found burned a short distance from the home.

Police say the suspects travelled west through Ochapowace First Nation, where some of the stolen property was left behind. Where the suspects went after that point is currently unknown, as police continue to investigate.

“While the victims’ names are on the information, we are choosing to refrain from providing them to be mindful of the privacy and healing of the surviving victim,” Sask. RCMP said in the release.

“Any potential connection, or lack thereof, between the accused and the victims is part of the ongoing investigation and we are unable to comment on it, or the motive for this incident, at this time. If an elevated risk to public safety is identified as part of this ongoing investigation, we will inform the public immediately.”

RCMP have determined that the accused spent a considerable amount of time in Winnipeg and are asking for residents to be on the lookout for the remaining suspects.

“Winnipeg residents may not have heard of this investigation before, as it occurred out of province,” the release read.

“Do you recognize the people depicted in the sketches we released? Or have you heard any information about this crime?”